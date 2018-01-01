Songshare for macOS

Songshare is the fastest way to share what's playing. Songshare lets you share the Spotify or Apple Music link to your current song, regardless which app you're listening on. No account setup required. Just click the icon in your status bar to grab either the Spotify or iTunes share link!

F.A.Q.

So what exactly is Songshare?

Songshare is a tiny utility app that sits in your status bar and makes it super easy to copy and paste the Spotify or iTunes share link to whatever song is playing on your Mac.



Can I copy the Spotify link if I only have iTunes installed on my Mac?

Yes! And vice versa! This is the most handy feature of Songshare.



Which apps can Songshare detect playback from?

Currently, Songshare only detects playback from iTunes and Spotify. However, future support for other desktop music apps under consideration.



How will I get updates & patches?

I will send out new versions, updates and patches over email.



I found a bug! What should I do?

You can send bug reports to support@songshare.io. Please include your license key, your macOS version and a description of your issue. Screenshots help as well!



Is there a Linux / Window version?

Not yet! But support for these platforms is under consideration.



Why did you build this?

Good question — as an Apple Music user, I look up songs on Spotify all the time to share with my friends that use Spotify. It's a pain — so essentially, I built this for me. Hoping others find it super handy as well!



Why isn't this on the macOS App Store?

Songshare uses AppleScript on the backend to talk to Spotify and iTunes to see what's currently playing. Because of this, the app does not have sandboxing enabled, which makes it inelligable for the App Store.



Should I be worried about the sandboxing thing?

It's understandable if you're a little hesitant. There are a lot of articles talking about the App Store sandboxing requirement and what it means for end users. Decide for yourself based on your findings! As an attempt to ease your mind a bit, Songshare only reads the current playing song from iTunes or Spotify. That's it.

